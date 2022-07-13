How to Watch Harris English at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Harris English is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Harris English at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

English's Statistics

English has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, English has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 42 +3 $36,619 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 61 +17 $37,221 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.