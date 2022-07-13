How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barbasol Championship, Harry Higgs struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Higgs' Statistics
- Higgs has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
70
+5
$17,098
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
69
+15
$17,388
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
