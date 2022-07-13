How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Harry Higgs plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barbasol Championship, Harry Higgs struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club. He's trying for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Harry Higgs at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Higgs' Statistics

Higgs has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Higgs has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 70 +5 $17,098 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 69 +15 $17,388

Regional restrictions apply.