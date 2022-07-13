Skip to main content

How to Watch Haydn Porteous at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; The ball of Patrick Reed (not pictured) sits in the rough on the ninth hole before his second shot onto the green during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Haydn Porteous will take to the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California for the 2022 Barracuda Championship from July 14-17.

How to Watch Haydn Porteous at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Porteous' Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Porteous has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
  • Over his last six rounds, Porteous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

