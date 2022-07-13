How to Watch Haydn Porteous at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Haydn Porteous will take to the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California for the 2022 Barracuda Championship from July 14-17.
How to Watch Haydn Porteous at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Porteous' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Porteous has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Porteous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
