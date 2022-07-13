How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Henrik Norlander plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 41st in this tournament a year ago, Henrik Norlander has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Norlander's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

