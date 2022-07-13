How to Watch Henrik Norlander at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 41st in this tournament a year ago, Henrik Norlander has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Norlander's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Norlander has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
