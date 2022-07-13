How to Watch Henrik Stenson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Henrik Stenson plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Stenson is in 119th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Henrik Stenson at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Stenson's Statistics

Stenson has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stenson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 54 -2 $18,880

