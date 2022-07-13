How to Watch Henrik Stenson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Henrik Stenson is in 119th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Henrik Stenson at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Stenson's Statistics
- Stenson has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stenson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
54
-2
$18,880
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
