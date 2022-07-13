How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Henry Lebioda ended the weekend at -12, good for a 41st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Henry Lebioda at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Lebioda's Statistics
- Lebioda will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Lebioda has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Lebioda has finished below par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Lebioda has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Lebioda did not play well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
