How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Hideki Matsuyama is in 35th position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
