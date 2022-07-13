How to Watch Ian Poulter at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Ian Poulter is in 13th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Ian Poulter at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Poulter's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Poulter has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Poulter has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
