How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Henry plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, J.J. Henry carded a 74th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Henry's Statistics

Henry has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Henry failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 74 -5 $7,215 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0

