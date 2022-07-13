How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, J.J. Henry carded a 74th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch J.J. Henry at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Henry's Statistics
- Henry has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Henry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Henry failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
