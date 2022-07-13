How to Watch James Hahn at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
James Hahn will appear in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 27th-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch James Hahn at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Hahn's Statistics
- Hahn has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
- Hahn has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
9
-21
$247,975
