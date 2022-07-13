Skip to main content

How to Watch James Hahn at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; James Hahn of Alameda California hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

James Hahn will appear in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 27th-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch James Hahn at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hahn's Statistics

  • Hahn has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
  • Hahn has finished below par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Hahn has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

67

E

$14,910

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+7

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+9

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

9

-21

$247,975

