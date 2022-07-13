How to Watch James Morrison at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, James Morrison is in 12th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch James Morrison at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Morrison's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Morrison has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last seven rounds, Morrison has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
