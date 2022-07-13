How to Watch James Morrison at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, James Morrison is in 12th position with a score of -4.

How to Watch James Morrison at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Morrison's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Morrison has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last seven rounds, Morrison has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315

