How to Watch Jamie Donaldson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 5, 2016; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jamie Donaldson tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the 2016 Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Donaldson is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Jamie Donaldson at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Donaldson's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Donaldson has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Donaldson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895

Regional restrictions apply.