How to Watch Jamie Donaldson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jamie Donaldson is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Jamie Donaldson at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Donaldson's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Donaldson has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Donaldson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)