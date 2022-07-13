How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner walks off the ninth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Dufner hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Dufner's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Dufner has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.