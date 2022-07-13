How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Dufner hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.
How to Watch Jason Dufner at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Dufner's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Dufner has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Dufner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)