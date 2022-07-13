How to Watch Jason Kokrak at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Kokrak is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Jason Kokrak at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Kokrak's Statistics
- Kokrak has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kokrak has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last four rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
67
+8
$17,724
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
