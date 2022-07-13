How to Watch Jason Kokrak at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jason Kokrak tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kokrak is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Jason Kokrak at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Kokrak's Statistics

Kokrak has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kokrak has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last four rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 67 +8 $17,724

