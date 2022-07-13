How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jason Scrivener hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 16th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Scrivener's Statistics
- Scrivener has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
Time
/EST
