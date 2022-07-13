Skip to main content

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Burns (left) gives Jason Scrivener (right) a handshake on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Scrivener hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 16th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Scrivener's Statistics

  • Scrivener has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

16

-1

$103,262

July 15-18

The Open Championship

MC

+4

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
