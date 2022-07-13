How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Burns (left) gives Jason Scrivener (right) a handshake on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Scrivener hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 16th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Scrivener's Statistics

Scrivener has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.