How to Watch Jason Scrivener at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Jason Scrivener is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Jason Scrivener at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Scrivener's Statistics
- Scrivener has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
