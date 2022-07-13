How to Watch Jason Scrivener at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Jason Scrivener plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Jason Scrivener is in 55th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Jason Scrivener at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Scrivener's Statistics

Scrivener has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Scrivener has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

