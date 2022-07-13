How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jim Knous enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 77th-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Jim Knous at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Knous' Statistics
- Knous has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Knous has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
77
-4
$7,067
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
