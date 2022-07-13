How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Joaquin Niemann is in 13th position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Niemann's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Niemann has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Niemann has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
