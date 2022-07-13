Skip to main content

How to Watch John Catlin at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; John Catlin hits from the tenth hole bunker during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

John Catlin is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch John Catlin at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Catlin's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Catlin has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Catlin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+8

$0

July 15-18

The Open Championship

MC

+4

$0

