May 21, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; John Catlin hits from the tenth hole bunker during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

John Catlin is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch John Catlin at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Catlin's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Catlin has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Catlin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +8 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

