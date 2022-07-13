How to Watch John Catlin at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Catlin is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch John Catlin at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Catlin's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Catlin has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Catlin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+8
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
