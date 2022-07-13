How to Watch John Daly at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
John Daly is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch John Daly at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Daly's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Daly has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Daly has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+8
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
