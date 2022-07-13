How to Watch John Huh at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; John Huh plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 23rd in this tournament a year ago, John Huh has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch John Huh at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Huh's Statistics

Huh has carded nine straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par eight times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Huh placed 23rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 25 -5 $71,485 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 12 -4 $178,500

