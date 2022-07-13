How to Watch John Huh at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 23rd in this tournament a year ago, John Huh has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Huh's Statistics
- Huh has carded nine straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Huh has finished below par eight times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Huh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Huh placed 23rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
Regional restrictions apply.
