How to Watch John Merrick at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, John Merrick finished the weekend at E, good for an 81st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.
How to Watch John Merrick at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Merrick's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Merrick has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- Merrick missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
