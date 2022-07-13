How to Watch John Merrick at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019. Barracuda Golf Friday 092 John Merrick hits a tee shot during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Friday, July 26, 2019.

In his last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, John Merrick finished the weekend at E, good for an 81st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for a higher finish.

How to Watch John Merrick at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Merrick's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Merrick has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Merrick has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Merrick missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 81 E $6,697 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +7 $0

