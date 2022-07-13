How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 12, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 55th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will seek to make the cut for the 14th straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 1 -17 $1,314,000

