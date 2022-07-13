How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 55th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will seek to make the cut for the 14th straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
1
-17
$1,314,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)