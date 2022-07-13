Skip to main content

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 12, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Jon Rahm hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at The Renaissance Club following a 55th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Rahm's Statistics

  • Rahm will seek to make the cut for the 14th straight event.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

55

+5

$22,917

June 16-19

U.S. Open

12

+1

$347,058

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

10

-4

$303,000

May 19-22

PGA Championship

48

+6

$32,146

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

1

-17

$1,314,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


USATSI_18671042
