How to Watch Jon Rahm at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Jon Rahm is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Rahm's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Rahm has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Rahm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
