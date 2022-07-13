How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 48th in this tournament a year ago, Jonas Blixt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blixt's Statistics
- Blixt has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)