Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 48th in this tournament a year ago, Jonas Blixt has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Jonas Blixt at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Blixt's Statistics

Blixt has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Blixt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

