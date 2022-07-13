How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jonathan Byrd and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen watch Bryd s shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Jonathan Byrd finished the weekend at -12, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Byrd's Statistics

Byrd has carded five straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Byrd last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 59th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187

