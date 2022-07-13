How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Jonathan Byrd finished the weekend at -12, good for a 41st-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Jonathan Byrd at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Byrd's Statistics
- Byrd has carded five straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Byrd has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Byrd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Byrd last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and finished 59th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)