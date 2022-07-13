How to Watch Joohyung Kim at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Joohyung Kim is in 13th position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Kim has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
3
-5
$517,001
June 16-19
U.S. Open
23
+3
$171,732
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
