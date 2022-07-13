How to Watch Jordan L Smith at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Jordan L Smith is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Jordan L Smith at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Smith's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
