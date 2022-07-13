How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Bramlett's Statistics
- Bramlett has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Bramlett placed 20th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
