How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett embrace after the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Bramlett's Statistics

  • Bramlett has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Bramlett placed 20th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 16-19

U.S. Open

37

+7

$75,916

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+8

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

51

-13

$21,635

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
