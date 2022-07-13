How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

After he placed 20th in this tournament a year ago, Joseph Bramlett has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.

How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Bramlett's Statistics

Bramlett has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Bramlett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Bramlett placed 20th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635

