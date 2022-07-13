Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel hits the course in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Creel's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Creel has finished below par four times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Creel has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
