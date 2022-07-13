Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel hits the course in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Creel's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Creel has finished below par four times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Creel has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0

