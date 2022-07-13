How to Watch JT Poston at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
1
-21
$1,278,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
