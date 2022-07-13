How to Watch JT Poston at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch JT Poston at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 1 -21 $1,278,000 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000

