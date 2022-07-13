How to Watch Julian Suri at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Julian Suri is in 72nd position with a score of E.
How to Watch Julian Suri at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Suri's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Suri has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Suri has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)