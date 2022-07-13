Skip to main content

How to Watch Justin Harding at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 18, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Justin Harding is in 101st position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Justin Harding at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Harding's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Harding has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
  • Harding has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

66

+8

$17,168

May 19-22

PGA Championship

71

+12

$24,250

July 15-18

The Open Championship

19

-4

$109,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012174862h
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_18693929
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_18692188
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
USATSI_18693933
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy