How to Watch Justin Harding at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Justin Harding is in 101st position with a score of +2.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
Harding's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Harding has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Harding has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
66
+8
$17,168
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)