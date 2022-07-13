How to Watch Justin Harding at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 18, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Justin Harding follows his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Justin Harding is in 101st position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Justin Harding at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Harding's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Harding has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.

Harding has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 66 +8 $17,168 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 19 -4 $109,000

Regional restrictions apply.