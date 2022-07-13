How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -17 at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Lower has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Lower has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)