How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Justin Lower plays his shot from the fairway on the third hole during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took eighth in the Barbasol Championship, shooting -17 at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Lower's Statistics

Lower has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Lower has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Lower has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0

