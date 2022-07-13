How to Watch Justin Thomas at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Justin Thomas at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Thomas has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
