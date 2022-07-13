How to Watch Justin Thomas at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Justin Thomas tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Justin Thomas at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Thomas' Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Thomas has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 3 -15 $600,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

