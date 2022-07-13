How to Watch Justin Walters at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Walters is in 108th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Walters' Statistics
- Walters has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Walters has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)