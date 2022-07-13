How to Watch K.J. Choi at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; K.J. Choi putts on the second green during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, K.J. Choi missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch K.J. Choi at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Choi's Statistics

Choi has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 August 12-15 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 75 -1 $6,790

Regional restrictions apply.