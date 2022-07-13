How to Watch K.J. Choi at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, K.J. Choi missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch K.J. Choi at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Choi's Statistics
- Choi has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Choi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
75
-1
$6,790
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
