How to Watch Kazuki Higa at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 9, 2020; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Kazuki Higa hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kazuki Higa is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Kazuki Higa at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Higa's Statistics

Higa has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Higa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings October 21-24 ZOZO Championship 57 +7 $19,900

Regional restrictions apply.