How to Watch Kazuki Higa at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kazuki Higa is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Kazuki Higa at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Higa's Statistics
- Higa has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Higa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
57
+7
$19,900
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
