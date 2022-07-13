How to Watch Keegan Bradley at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Keegan Bradley is in 133rd position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Bradley's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Bradley has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
