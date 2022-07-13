How to Watch Keith Mitchell at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Keith Mitchell is in 133rd position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
