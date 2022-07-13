How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2019.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Kraft's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
