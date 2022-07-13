How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He finished 34th at the par-72 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2014.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Chappell's Statistics
- Chappell has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
