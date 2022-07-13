How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Chappell lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He finished 34th at the par-72 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2014.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chappell's Statistics

Chappell has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Chappell has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Chappell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

Regional restrictions apply.