How to Watch Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Kisner plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kevin Kisner is in 101st position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Kisner's Statistics

Kisner has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

