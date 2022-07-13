How to Watch Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kevin Kisner is in 101st position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kisner's Statistics
- Kisner has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)