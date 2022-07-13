How to Watch Kevin Na at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kevin Na is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Kevin Na at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Na's Statistics
- Na has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last seven rounds.
- Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
