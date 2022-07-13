How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Stadler looks for a better result in the 2022 Barracuda Championship having failed to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.
How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Stadler's Statistics
- Stadler has finished below par once over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
65
+5
$7,955
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
