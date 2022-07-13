How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Kevin Stadler plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Stadler looks for a better result in the 2022 Barracuda Championship having failed to make the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Kevin Stadler at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stadler's Statistics

Stadler has finished below par once over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Stadler has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Stadler missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 65 +5 $7,955 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.