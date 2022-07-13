How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Tway enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 50th-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Kevin Tway at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Tway's Statistics
- Tway has carded five straight under-par rounds.
- Tway has finished below par seven times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Tway has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Tway last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed 30th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
50
-10
$9,195
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
67
+1
$17,679
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
