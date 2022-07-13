How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kiradech Aphibarnrat looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Aphibarnrat's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Aphibarnrat has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133

