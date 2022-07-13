How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kiradech Aphibarnrat looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Kiradech Aphibarnrat at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Aphibarnrat's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Aphibarnrat has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Aphibarnrat has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)