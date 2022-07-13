How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kurt Kitayama is in fifth position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Kitayama's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 2 -6 $862,324 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660

