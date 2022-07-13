How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kurt Kitayama is in fifth position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kitayama's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kitayama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
2
-6
$862,324
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)