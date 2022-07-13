Skip to main content

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee lines up his tee shot from the third tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 13th position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lee's Statistics

  • Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
  • Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+5

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

19

-9

$106,102

June 16-19

U.S. Open

37

+7

$75,916

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012174862h
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
USATSI_18693929
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_18692188
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
USATSI_18693933
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and designated hitter Corey Seager (5) celebrate Seager scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy