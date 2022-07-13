How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee is in 13th position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last seven rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
