Laurie Canter is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Laurie Canter at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Canter's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Canter has finished four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Canter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
